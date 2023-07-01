“The Conscious Mind” appears in Persian

TEHRAN – “The Conscious Mind: In Search of a Fundamental Theory” by American philosopher David J. Chalmers has been published in Persian.

Yaser Puresmaeil is the translator of the book, which was released by Now.

What is consciousness? How do physical processes in the brain give rise to the self-aware mind and to feelings as profoundly varied as love or hate, aesthetic pleasure or spiritual yearning?

These questions today are among the most hotly debated issues among scientists and philosophers and we have seen in recent years superb volumes by such eminent figures as Francis Crick, Daniel C. Dennett, Gerald Edelman and Roger Penrose, all firing volleys in what has come to be called the consciousness wars.

Now, in “The Conscious Mind”, philosopher David J. Chalmers offers a cogent analysis of this heated debate as he unveils a major new theory of consciousness, one that rejects the prevailing reductionist trend of science while offering provocative insights into the relationship between mind and brain.

Writing in a rigorous, thought-provoking style, the author takes us on a far-reaching tour through the philosophical ramifications of consciousness.

Chalmers convincingly reveals how contemporary cognitive science and neurobiology have failed to explain how and why mental events emerge from physiological occurrences in the brain.

He proposes instead that conscious experience must be understood in an entirely new light – as an irreducible entity (similar to such physical properties as time, mass and space) that exists at a fundamental level and cannot be understood as the sum of its parts.

Throughout the book, Chalmers provides fascinating thought experiments that trenchantly illustrate his ideas.

The book also features thoughtful discussions of how the author’s theories might be applied practically to subjects as diverse as artificial intelligence and the interpretation of quantum mechanics.

All of us have pondered the nature and meaning of consciousness. Engaging and penetrating, “The Conscious Mind” adds a fresh new perspective to the subject that is sure to spark debate about our understanding of the mind for years to come.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of David J. Chalmers’s book “The Conscious Mind”.

