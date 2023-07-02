TEDPIX gains 13,400 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 13,459 points to 2.157 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 7.655 billion securities worth 57.175 trillion rials (about $136 million) were traded at the TSE

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA