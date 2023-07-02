“Pushing the Limits” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Pushing the Limits: How Schools Can Prepare Our Children Today for the Challenges of Tomorrow”, co-authored by Kelly Gallagher-Mackay and Nancy Steinhauer, has been published in Persian by Ney.

Bardrozzaman Pezeshkzad is the translator of the book originally published in 2017. The Persian edition has been released with a preface by celebrated Iranian scholar Mohsen Renani.

How do we prepare children for a future we cannot even imagine?

Across Canada, a debate swirls around what our children will need to know in the face of huge technological, economic, social and political change. The question has become an ideological battleground, and there is a hunger for a deeper understanding of what we should be doing to prepare children now for the challenges of the future. This timely, important book is an answer to that call.

In “Pushing the Limits”, Gallagher-Mackay and Steinhauer draw on their experiences as educational leaders to reveal that the schools of the future exist in the here and now.

They introduce us to extraordinary Canadian public schools, deeply rooted in their communities, which are fostering innovators, nimble problem-solvers and engaged citizens, boosting math comprehension, cultivating creativity and using technology to broaden the parameters of learning.

And they explore why the role of schools is expanding to nurture students’ social-emotional skills and growth mindsets, and how vital this broader definition of education is to children’s long-term health, happiness and success.

This book provides a vision of what schooling can and should look like in our rapidly shifting world and explores how we – parents and teachers – can realize this vision together.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of “Pushing the Limits”.

MMS/YAW