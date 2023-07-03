TEDPIX rises 26,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 26,043 points to 2.183 million on Monday.

As reported, over 11.516 billion securities worth 85.958 trillion rials (about $204.6 million) were traded at the TSE

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA