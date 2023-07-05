Annual exports of dried fruits, nuts stand at $1b

TEHRAN – Iran exported about one billion dollars of dried fruits, nuts and seeds in the previous Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), the secretary general of the Iranian Dried Fruit Exporters Union said.

According to Zeynolabedin Hashemi, the export of the mentioned products registered a decline of 70 percent compared to the past two years, IRIB reported.

Iranian dried fruits and nuts are mostly exported to China, India, Eurasian members and Persian Gulf countries, the official said.

“It is expected that next year's production volume will increase, because this year's exports had a big drop and part of this year's products have been added to next year's new products,” he added.

