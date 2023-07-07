IAF cinematheque to screen “A Time to Kill”

TEHRAN – The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will screen American director Joel Schumacher’s 1996 movie “A Time to Kill” on Monday.

The screening will be followed by a review session by Iranian critic Javad Tusi.

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson and Sandra Bullock, “A Time to Kill” tells the story of Carl Lee Hailey, a heartbroken black father, who avenges his daughter’s brutal rape by shooting the bigoted men responsible for the crime as they are on their way to trial.

Carl turns to Jake Brigance, an untested lawyer, to defend him. Brigance struggles to believe that he can get Hailey acquitted in this small, segregated Southern town, given Hailey's race and the deliberate nature of his crimes, but Carl has unshakable faith in him.

The film, which is based on a novel by John Grisham, won NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Motion Picture. The film’s actor Matthew McConaughey received MTV Movie Awards for Best Breakthrough Performance while Sandra Bullock won Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Actress.

Photo: A poster for a review session of American director Joel Schumacher’s 1996 movie “A Time to Kill” at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.

