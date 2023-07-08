Disgrace of human rights claimants

In a note, Siasat-e-Rooz discussed the UN Human Rights Council's meeting about Iran and said: While the world is seeing the genocide and widespread crimes of the Zionist regime in Jenin, the widespread repressions in France, the daily killings in the streets and schools of America because of the freedom to carry arms and the warmongering of Western leaders, especially the United States and England, in Ukraine, the Human Rights Council held a meeting about Iran in an action contrary to global priorities.

The so-called meeting to support the women and people in Iran was held while the United Nations and its Human Rights Council still have not taken any action to fulfill the demand of Mrs Douhan - UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures – in quickly cancelling sanctions and punishing the leaders of these sanctions. Instead, sanctions have even been intensified, including in the medical field.

This inhumane behavior is a clear document of the mendacity, irrationality and disgrace of the Human Rights Council meeting, and it is also a sign of the necessity of a global strategy to change the international system from the irrational and anti-human unilateralism of the West to a justice-oriented multilateralism.



Kayhan: Hiding a big lie with censorship

In an analysis, Key said the Western media outlets censored Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. It wrote: Regardless of the importance of the news of the membership, the more important point is that the Western media had repeatedly claimed that without the FATF and also the re-agreement with the United States on the JCPOA, there is no possibility of Iran to become a member of the Shanghai Treaty.

This deceit was aimed at the bigger mission that forced our country to submit to the U.S. and Europe despite all the treasons by the West. But this did not happen and Trump, while withdrawing from the JCPOA, re-imposed tough sanctions against Tehran. Therefore, the minimum expectation was that such media would prominently publish the news on the front page and apologize to people for having published misleading assessments in favor of the enemies of the Iranian nation. But most of these publications preferred to cancel their false claims with the tactic of censorship.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: Power transfer from the West to the East

In a commentary, Vatan-e-Emrooz wrote: Just in the days that America is losing West Asia, Iran joined an Eastern treaty (the SCO) with Beijing's support to make the Tehran-Beijing alliance stronger against America.



After the diplomatic expulsion of America from the region and China as a stabilizing actor and our country in creating political-security arrangements in West Asia, Iran's permanent membership in the Shanghai organization answers many doubts. In 2015, concurrent with the signing of the JCPOA, in which many imagined the doors of cooperation had been opened between different countries with Iran, Tehran's request for membership was rejected due to the weak diplomacy of the former government. But the Raisi government, by abandoning Western-oriented diplomacy, put the development of relations with neighbors and friendly and allied countries on the agenda and restored the balanced approach to Iran's foreign policy. On the other hand, the aims of the organization are also in line with Iran's desired strategic and military doctrine because Iran has always insisted on respecting the sovereignty of countries and strengthening economic, strategic and security cooperation. Therefore, Iran's membership means the completion of a new political-security front in the region, and it will expand the organization's activity areas.



Hamshahri: UN attempt to revive the nuclear agreement

Hamshahri discussed the UN meeting on Iran and said: Despite the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA agreement and intensification of other sanctions against Iran, the International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran made an agreement again. But again, the last round of negotiations to lift sanctions in Vienna was interrupted. Experts say some factors such as propaganda war by the Western media, pressures by the Zionist regime, disputes with Congress, and internal problems in the United States have been the reasons for the reluctance of the Biden administration to return to the JCPOA. However, Rosemary DiCarlo, Under Secretary General of the United Nations for Political Affairs, who had attended the (UN) meeting to assess the implementation of Resolution 2231 and described the JCPOA as the best option to ensure the "peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program", asked the United States to lift the sanctions against Iran. She added that diplomacy is the only way to deal effectively with Iran's nuclear program.

