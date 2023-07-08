Iran is a suitable destination for medical tourism: president

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said the Islamic Republic is a suitable destination for medical tourism.

Highlighting the country’s great strides in medical and health sciences, Raisi said patients in many neighboring countries prefer to visit Iran for treatment than travel to Europe.

He made the comments on Friday as he inaugurated the Ghadeer Major Hospital in northern Tehran to mark Eid al-Ghadeer, which marks the appointment by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) of the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abi Talib, as his successor.

Referring to Iran’s status as a hub for health tourism in West Asia, the president said that patients from regional countries and even Central Asian states prefer to come to the country for treatment rather than Europe.

This is due to the lower cost and high level of expertise in Iran, Raisi said, Press TV reported.

Covering an area of 62,000 square meters, Ghadeer Hospital is a large, modern, and well-equipped center that meets international standards. It is divided into five blocks and 13 floors. 821 patients can be admitted to different departments of the hospital, such as smart operating rooms, CCU, NICU, ICU, LDR delivery, and emergency.

AFM