Ground broken for Iran’s first three-story suspension bridge

TEHRAN – Construction of a three-story suspension bridge, said to be the first of its kind in Iran, officially began on Thursday with a ground-breaking ceremony held in the Sarein county of Ardabil province, northwest Iran.

The event was attended by Ardabil’s governor-general Seyyed Hamed Ameli, along with several provincial officials and travel insiders, IRNA reported.

“Ardabil enjoys high tourism potential, and with the development of its capacities, this province can be turned into an important tourism hub, especially an important hub of the suspension bridges,” Ameli said.

The official said this [untapped] capacity of Ardabil’s tourism industry should generate financial wealth and help improve public welfare.

So far, several suspension bridges have been launched across Ardabil to promote tourism.

The provincial tourism department has said Ardabil can be named the province of suspension bridges. Among the most famed ones are the recreational bridges constructed in Meshginshahr, Hir, and Azna.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami has said the suspension bridge of Hir is one of the tourism icons of the province. “The glass suspension bridge of Hir is one of the tourism icons of the region that have had a positive impact on the local economy.”

Referring to the significance of such travel investments, the minister said: “While the Hir city has only a population of 3,000 people, the suspension bridge sells up to 10,000 tickets a day, demonstrating the prosperity of tourism in the region.”

The bridge, which is made of curved sheets of glass and was the first of its kind in the world, was inaugurated in 2020. It connects two hills in the Hir district.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

