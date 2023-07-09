IIDCYA to host fashion, clothing festival 

TEHRAN –A national festival dedicated to Iranian and Islamic fashion and clothing is scheduled to be held in Iran's Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) in Tehran on Wednesday.

The exhibition focuses exclusively on girls' fashion and offers a wide range of family clothing, the director of the event said on Sunday.

It takes place in the spacious IIDCYA, spanning over two thousand square meters and with 50 stalls, Hamidreza Omidi added.

In addition to the main showcase, the event also includes side events and specialized meetings, he noted.

The exhibition aims to offer inexpensive and appropriate garments to consumers while advocating for a modest dress code within the community, he mentioned.

The exhibit will run until July 17.

ABU/