A sheer heaven for cosmetic surgery

TEHRAN - Drawing on the advice of former patients, thousands of people travel abroad for wallet-friendly operations to enhance their looks and appearance.

One of their destinations, Iran has recently emerged as a leading hub for medical tourism, attracting visitors who seek quality and affordable healthcare services.

There are YouTubers and influencers, including those from TikTok, who choose the Islamic Republic for their beauty treatments, which even including flights, are a lot cheaper than what they pay at home.

According to Saeid Karimi, the deputy minister of health, Iran’s medical tourism revenues reached $1 billion during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

The Islamic Republic hosted some 1.2 million medical tourists, who came from 164 different countries, last year, the official said on Friday. “Currently, 247 hospitals and medical centers have been granted special licenses for medical tourism.”

Amid the various procedures in demand, rhinoplasty, also known as a nose job, stands out as one of the most popular choices for medical tourists exploring Iran.

One of the main reasons behind the increase in medical tourists coming to Iran for rhinoplasty is the significant cost benefit. While costs can vary depending on the complexity of the procedure, international patients can expect to save around 70-80% on their rhinoplasty costs compared to European countries.

For example, Dana, a writer who usually posts car content, has recently shared the story of her $600 rhinoplasty she performed in Iran. This is significantly less than the average cost of treatment in the US, which is around $5,483.

A quick search on the Internet will bring up plenty of stories about other satisfied patients as well as Iranian surgeons, who further cement the country’s reputation as a prime destination for the procedure.

Here in the country, state-of-the-art facilities strictly adhere to international medical regulations, providing patients with a safe and comfortable environment during their rhinoplasty surgery.

The medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and support staff, are extremely professional, caring, and responsive to the specific needs of international patients. Language barriers are often minimized by the presence of multilingual staff, ensuring effective communication between patients and healthcare providers.

Iranian hospitals provide a wide range of medical services, including orthopedic surgery (total knee and total hip replacement, etc.), cerebrospinal surgery, cardiovascular surgery, especially pediatric heart surgery, bone marrow transplantation, gynecologic and obstetric surgery, urologic surgery as well as numerous other services.

Apart from the medical field, Iranians are known for their genuine hospitality and warm personality, which plays an important role in enhancing a visitor’s experience. Choosing Iran will also allow you to explore the rich cultural heritage and stunning beauty of this ancient land.

Medical tourists can look forward to notable experiences, such as visiting historical sites like Persepolis, exploring the bustling Tehran Bazaar, or marveling at breathtaking landscapes such as those found in the serene deserts or near the Caspian Sea.

Combining a medical journey with a unique travel experience can make the healing process even more memorable.

AFM