Ardabil registers over half a million overnight stays

TEHRAN – Ardabil has recorded over half a million overnight stays, largely by domestic travelers, from the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) to July 8, the provincial tourism chief has said.

“A total of 589,086 overnight stays have been recorded in Ardabil province’s authorized accommodation centers from Farvardin 1 to Tir 17,” Hassan Mohammadiadib said on Monday.

The figure is only associated with hotels, traditional lodging houses, eco-lodge units, apartment hotels, and guest houses, the official said.

He also announced that 68,582 tourists and travelers stayed in informal accommodations in Ardabil province from the first of this year to July 8, and 299 people stayed in emergency accommodations [such as schools] during the period.

Moreover, the northwestern province registered 882,401 visits to its historical and cultural sites during the 110 days.

Currently, the capital city of Ardabil serves as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2023.

According to Mohammadiadib, Ardabil’s designation as the ECO Tourism Capital has created a good capacity for tourism development. “We can easily use this unique capacity to introduce our cultural heritage, travel destinations, and ancient handicrafts.”

Last month, Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the spokesman for the Iranian government, said Ardabil 2023 should be observed as an opportunity to strengthen local tourism.

“Foreign tourists can benefit greatly from this event in gaining knowledge of the tourism capabilities of the country, especially those of Ardabil,” Bahadori Jahromi said.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

Ardabil province is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

AFM