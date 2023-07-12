Iran ready to share expertise in petchem sector with Kenya: Raisi

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said the Islamic Republic is ready to share its experiences in various fields including the petrochemical industry with Kenya, Shana reported.

President Raisi, who visited Nairobi on Wednesday during a tour of Africa, said in a press conference with his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto that Iran and Kenya have great potential for cooperation in different areas, adding that the two countries are targeting a ten-fold increase in their economic and trade ties.

Referring to Iran’s experiences in various fields including petrochemical, agriculture, science, and technology, the president said the country is ready to share such experience with Kenya.

He added that the current level of economic exchanges between the two sides is not acceptable and they are seeking to enhance the level of ties ten-fold in the first step.

Leading a delegation, Raisi arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday morning, marking the first stop on his three-nation tour of Africa, which also includes trips to Uganda and Zimbabwe.

His visit to Africa entails a series of activities, including bilateral meetings, participation in intergovernmental committees, joint press briefings, and meetings with trade and economic officials in all three countries.

Notably, this tour marks the first visit by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years, reflecting Iran's commitment to a balanced foreign policy that emphasizes convergence and multilateralism.

The primary objective of Raisi’s visit is to enhance Iran’s presence in Africa's economy.

EF/MA