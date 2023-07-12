Tehran considers waiving tourist visa requirements for 60 countries

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran is considering a proposal for border easing based on which it may unilaterally drop visa requirements for passport holders of 60 states, the deputy tourism minister said on Wednesday.

Ali-Asghar Shalbafian said the tourism ministry’s proposal to waive visa requirements with 60 countries is currently under consideration by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant authorities.

Shalbafian stated that the proposal was submitted to the President's office after Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi visited the tourism ministry.

The scheme recommends unilateral cancellation of visas with Muslim countries and neighboring states to increase international arrivals, the official said.

The Islamic Republic has recorded about 850,000 foreign tourist arrivals during the first two months of the year, which shows over 50 percent growth year on year, the tourism ministry announced earlier this month.

According to the statistics bureau of the World Tourism Organization, Iran’s foreign tourist arrivals in 2022 rose 315 percent from a year earlier. Data showed around 4.1 million tourists came to the country in 2022, while the Islamic Republic attracted 990,000 tourists in 2021.

The upsurge of foreign tourist arrivals in 2022 was three times the global average growth in this field. Nevertheless, Iran's share in attracting foreign tourists is still small, and only 0.4% of all foreign tourist trips in 2022 have been made to Iran, the report said.

Before the COVID pandemic, Iran's tourism had constantly been growing, reaching more than eight million visitors in the Iranian calendar year 1398 (started March 21, 2019). That surge, however, helped prejudices to become thick and thin.

Iran’s tourism, however, was already grappling with some challenges, on top of those Western “media propaganda” aimed at scaring potential travelers away from the Islamic Republic. Some say Iran is still somehow “unknown” for many potential travelers due to such a “media war.”

Long shunned by Western travelers, the Islamic Republic has steadily stepped-up efforts to use tourism, over the past couple of years, to help promote its international image battered by endless opposition mostly from the U.S.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM