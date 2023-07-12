Israel Gets Closer to Azerbaijan 

Israeli Minister of War, Yoav Gallant, is set to visit Azerbaijani president Aliyev on Wednesday 12 July 2023 to discuss issues which are not disclosed to the media yet.

Gallant will also meet Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, the Commander of Border Security, and other officials. Some believe that the quickly scheduled trip is the result of the reports which were published two days ago, indicating the neutralization of an imminent attack to the “an embassy” in Baku by Azerbaijani security forces. Although the reports did not mention which embassy has been threatened, but unofficial sources pointed at Israeli embassy and now consider this trip as a proof.



Collapsed Economy, Abolished Security

Israeli Ex-Minister of War, Avigdor Lieberman, commented on current economic and security status of Israel on Wednesday, called for resistance against the sitting Prime Minister. “We have a huge deficit, billions of Shekels. They are directing Israel towards demolishment in security and economic level. They have turned us into a leper in the international community. No Western high-ranking official is willing to meet Netanyahu”, Liberman said, adding that “the Minister of War should ask himself how we got to this point and how we got to the verge of a civil war in just half a year?”.



Fading Interests

An American renowned analyst told The New York Times today that the U.S. is now “reevaluating” its relationships with Israel. Thomas Freedman, a senior American commentator criticized the behaviors of Netanyahu’s government and said it’s expected that during the next week’s meeting between Biden and Hertzog, the U.S. president would inform the Israeli official that the interests of the two sides are now apart from each other. Freedman believes that this “reevaluation” will not affect the security/military cooperation of the parties but will reduce the support the U.S. provides for Israel within the international organizations.



Refusers

As tensions escalate and protests continue all over the Occupied Palestine as the result of the ongoing controversial judicial reforms put forth by the governing coalition, hundreds of pilots and troopers of reserve units of Israel’s air force declared their “full support” from “any kind of demonstrative action” and threatened to suspend their volunteer services immediately. Some of the air force’s ex-officials also expressed their support for the decision made by the reserve units. Meanwhile, most of the cities witnessed violent protests with and increased dose of harsh suppression by the Israeli police. Initial reports indicate over 120 Israeli protestors have been arrested.