Tehran hosting 2 intl. exhibitions

TEHRAN - The 15h edition of Doors and Windows Technology International Exhibition of Iran (Do-Win Tech 2023) and the 11th International Exhibition of Elevators, Escalators, Conveyors, Components and Accessories kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Friday, IRIB reported.

As reported, some 143 Iranian companies along with the representatives of 10 foreign countries including Russia, China, and Turkey are participating in the Do-Win-Tech 2023 exhibition.

Presenting the latest products and achievements of the door and window industry, exchanging information and technology between the participants, familiarizing visitors with the latest technologies in different sectors, creating investment opportunities, job creation and marketing and export development are among the most important goals of this exhibition.

Meanwhile, more than 130 domestic and foreign companies are also showcasing their latest products and services at the international elevator and escalators exhibition.

Both exhibitions will wrap up on July 17.

