What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A collection of paintings by Reza Hedayat is on view in an exhibition at Negar Gallery. The exhibit named “Floating Hair” will be running until July 31 at the gallery, which can be found at 54 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Kiumars Kiasat is on display in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibit named “Suffering” will continue until July 25 at the gallery located at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* Bita Sadri is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibit named “If Talking Was Easy, There Would Be No Painting” will run until August 10 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

* Sharif Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sajjad Hamidian.

Entitled “They Are Fragile”, the exhibit runs until July 28 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

Photo

* Photos by Azadeh Mirzai are on view in an exhibition at Jaleh Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Hiatus” runs until July 24 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of photos by Shabnam Pirhadi is underway at Jinus Gallery.

The exhibition will run until July 19 at the gallery located at 21 Fatemei St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

Sculpture

* Sculptures by Nilufar Musavi are currently on display in an exhibit at Mojdeh Gallery.

Entitled “Situation”, the exhibition runs until July 25 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* Bostan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Mohammad Hossein Emad.

The exhibit named “Repetition and Difference” will run until July 26 at the gallery located at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of sculptures by Mohammad Piriai is underway at +2 Gallery.

The exhibition named “Behind the Seas” will run until August 11 at the gallery located at 8 Bidar St. off Fereshteh St.

Multimedia

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Ehsan Arjmand, Nilufar Qaderi-Nejad, Hossein Mojni, Davar Yusefi, Abbas Shahsavar and other artists is underway at Arthibition Gallery.

The Exhibit will be running until July 23 at the gallery, which can be found at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

Installation art

* 009821 Projects Gallery is showcasing sets of installation art by Alireza Mohammadi.

The exhibition will run until July 25 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

