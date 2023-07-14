Iranian sprinters win medals at 2023 Asian C’ships

TEHRAN – Iranian sprinters Farzaneh Fasihi and Hassan Taftian won two medals at the at 2023 Asian Athletics Championships on Friday.

Fasihi crossed the finish line in 11.39 to win a silver medal at the women’s 100 meters.

Singapore’s Shanti Pereira clocked 11.20 to win gold and Ge Manqi of China took the bronze medal with a time of 11.40.

In the men’s 100 meters, Taftian won a bronze with a time of 10.23.

Yanagita Hiroki, Japanese 20-year-old sprinter, won the gold by clocking 10.02 seconds and silver medal went to Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Abkar Mohammed with 10.19.

The 25th edition of the Asian Athletics Championships started in Bangkok, Thailand on July 12 and will finish on July 16.

The competition serves as a qualification stage for athletes hoping to participate at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The previous edition that should have been held in Hangzhou, China, in May 2021 was cancelled for the COVID-19 pandemic.