Tehran cinematheque to review “Dogville”

TEHRAN –The cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will review Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier’s 2003 drama “Dogville” on Monday.

Iranian critic Ashkan Raad will attend the review session, which will be organized after a screening in the Nasseri Hall of the forum at 5 pm.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Lauren Bacall, Paul Bettany and James Caan, the film tells the story of a beautiful and well-dressed young woman, Grace, who arrives in the mountainous old mining town of Dogville as a fugitive late one night, following the sound of gunshots in the distance which have been heard by Tom , the self-appointed moral spokesman for the town.

Persuaded by Tom, the town agree to hide Grace, and in return she freely helps the locals. However, when the Sheriff from a neighboring town posts a Missing notice, advertising a reward for revealing her whereabouts, the townsfolk require a better deal from Grace, in return for their silence; and when the Sheriff returns some weeks later with a Wanted poster, even though the citizens know her to be innocent of the false charges against her, the town's sense of goodness takes a sinister turn and the price of Grace's freedom becomes a workload and treatment akin to that of a slave. But Grace has a deadly secret that the townsfolk will eventually encounter.

Photo: A poster for a review session of Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier’s 2003 drama “Dogville” at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.



ABU/