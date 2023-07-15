Repair work starts at Kazerun museum of anthropology

TEHRAN – Restoration work has commenced on the anthropology museum of Kazerun, an ancient town in southern Iran, which was once a seat of power for the mighty Sassanid Empire.

The anthropology museum features a wide range of exhibits, including traditional clothing, textiles, pottery, jewelry, and other crafts mainly from various cultures.

Moreover, the museum houses an extensive collection of tools, weapons, and other artifacts that offer insight into the daily lives of indigenous peoples throughout history.

The Kazerun region is one of the most important areas in the field of archaeological and prehistoric studies for various geographical and historical reasons of Fars province.

To date, based on the results of studies on the remains of human habitation in this region, it can be said that the human presence in Kazerun dates back to the Neolithic period, that is, about 30,000 to 40,000 years ago.

The nearby ruins of the ancient city of Bishapur, include bas-relief depictions from the Sassanid era (ca. 224–651).

The ancient region of Fars also spelled Pars, or Persis, was the heart of the Achaemenian Empire (550–330 BC), which was founded by Cyrus the Great and had its capital at Pasargadae. Darius I the Great moved the capital to nearby Persepolis in the late 6th or early 5th century BC.

AFM