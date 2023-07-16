West Karoun oilfields output up 20,000 bpd in nearly 4 months

TEHRAN – The managing director of Arvandan Oil and Gas Company (AOGC), which is a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) operating oil fields located in the West Karoun region, has said the output from West Karoun oil fields has increased by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

Speaking in a meeting with Head of Petroleum Engineering Development Company (PEDEC) Abouzar Sharifi and some of the region’s oil industry officials, Abdollah Ozari said: “We were able to increase oil production in West Karoun by 20,000 barrels by moving some of the oil flow lines of wells in South Azadegan field to prevent oil pushing back from high-pressure wells to low-pressure ones.”

Sharifi also pointed to some of the measures taken for the development of fields in the West Karoun region, saying: “We plan to hand over 17 new wells to AOGC next week, which will further increase the output from fields operated by the company.”

Iran’s oil industry has been strongly focused on developing joint oil and gas fields, aiming to increase the share of such fields in the country’s oil and gas production.

West Karoun oil fields, which Iran shares with Iraq in the western part of Iran’s southwestern region of Karoun, include five major fields namely North Azadegan, South Azadegan, North Yaran, South Yaran, and Yadavaran.

West Karoun holds great importance for the country’s oil industry since according to the latest studies, its in-situ deposit is estimated to be 67 billion barrels containing both light and heavy crude oils, and therefore it could have a big impact on Iran’s oil output increases in the future.

EF/MA