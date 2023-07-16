Parliament passes generalities of Commerce Ministry establishment bill

TEHRAN — Iranian Parliament on Sunday passed the generalities of a bill to establish the Ministry of Commerce.

As reported, 129 MPs voted in favor of the double-urgency bill, 101 MPs voted against it, and four MPs abstained.

Fathollah Tavasoli, an MP who voted in favor of the bill, said: “Despite the existence of the ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, the market situation is not good and is abandoned. See economic diplomacy; there is no trustee to control the market. Who should oversee market regulation? Therefore, in this situation, the formation of the Ministry of Commerce is a necessity. The Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade does not deal with the field of industry and mining, nor with the field of trade!”

MA