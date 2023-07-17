Deputy tourism minister inaugurates massive water park

TEHRAN – On Monday, Ali-Shalbafian, the deputy tourism minister, inaugurated a massive water park during his visit to Yasuj, the capital of Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad province, southwest Iran.

In this immense investment project, direct employment has been created for about 150 people, Shalbafian said.

Covering 6,200 square meters, the water park is the biggest of its kind in southwest Iran, CHTN reported.

Despite its arid climate, Iran’s tourism sector has tried to boost hydro tourism or water tourism in recent years.

Situated between the Caspian Sea from the north, and the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman in the south, Iran is a top destination for water tourism. It is home to numerous spas, waterfalls, rivers, islands, and natural springs.

As its name implies, water tourism involves traveling to places specifically to take part in water-based activities. This branch of tourism often includes active chases, some water tourists visit islands and shore regions to join more relaxed pursuits such as diving or swimming.

Travel businesses organize tours of coral reefs and arrange for local tour guides to preside over excursions on which travelers can swim with local marine life such as dolphins or even sharks. Some tour operators also cater to families who are primarily focused on swimming and tanning rather than interacting with aquatic life.

Water trips occasionally involve inland destinations, such as lakes and rivers. Holidaymakers can sail or swim on lakes while many rivers are ideally suited to whitewater rafting. Additionally, some leisure businesses operate water parks that contain swimming pools, water slides, and areas for kayaking or canoeing.

Besides, those who do not wish to directly partake in water-related activities may only visit sites close to bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, dams, etc.

Over the past couple of years, western Iranian provinces have held several meetings to discuss ways to expand tourism, bringing together local officials, hoteliers, travel agents, and tour operators from provinces of Lorestan, Ilam, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, Kermanshah, Kordestan, Hamedan, Zanjan and East Azarbaijan, amongst others.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

