Tehran’s City Theatre to host Muharram plays

TEHRAN – Two plays namely, "Current" and "Personal Cell" will be on stage on the occasion of the beginning of the lunar month of Muharram, which begins on Wednesday.

Written and directed by Alireza Maroufi, "Current" is scheduled to go on stage at Tehran’s City Theatre main hall on Thursday, July 20.

"Current" is about Mustafa, the editor of a magazine in which he writes against a current.

Ruzbeh Hesari, Vahid Nafar, Elaheh Shahprast, Saleh Lavasani, Maziar Mehregan, Mohammad Niazi, Mehdi Rahimi-sadeh, Farzad Tajali, Mohammad Hossein Samari, and Zoha Rajaeifar are the cast of the play.

"Personal Cell" by Amir Hossein Aladposh will also be on stage at City Theatre main hall during Muharram.

Meanwhile, "Navaye Arshiyan and Mashgh Farshiyan" is another program prepared by the General Department of Performing Arts of Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance for Muharram.

The program will be performed during the first ten days of month of Muharram at Tehran’s City Theatre in three parts, including: Ta'zieh [a ritual dramatic art that recounts religious events, historical and mythical stories and folk tales], Naqqali [a narrative style of art and a mixture of story-telling with acting and singing] and Pardeh khani [literally reading off the screen/curtain].

Every year for more than a thousand years, in Muharram, Muslims and liberated humans from around the world, commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein and his companions, in the deserts of Karbala.

ZM/

