Exhibition on Ashura art to be inaugurated in Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art

TEHRAN – An exhibition on the reflection of Ashura in contemporary visual arts titled ‘Still Streaming’ will be opened on Wednesday simultaneously with the beginning of the lunar month of Muharram, at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art.

According to the Public Relations of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Arts, the exhibition will be inaugurated at 5 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday and the enthusiasts can visit it from July 20 to September 13.

Some 80 works by 35 artists including Mohammad Hossein Halimi, Mahmoud Javadipour, Ruhollah Mofidi, Mohammad Tajvidi, Morteza Momayez, Kazem Chalipa, Faramarz Pilaram, Reza Bangiz , Abdulhamid Qadirian, Rahim Najfar, Mohammad Ganji, Habibullah Sadeghi, Hassan Esmailzadeh, Parviz Kalantari, Seyyed Hossein Tafti, Abolfazl Omoumi, Abbas Boloukifar, Ali Akbar Lorni, Mohammad Ali Targhijah, Sadegh Tabrizi, Reza Hamidi, Ahmad Khalili, Mohammad Farahani, Hossein Hamedani, Morteza Asadi, Hossein Khosrowjerdi, Mostafa Goudarzi, Morteza Guderzi, Gholam Ali Taheri, Ali Sheikhi, Naser Palangi, Kamyar Sadeghi and several others will be showcased in the exhibition.

Every year, millions of Muslims across the world observe Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam.

Artists have created beautiful works on Ashura in drama, theater, painting, poetry, song and so on, as well.

