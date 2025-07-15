Bank lending rises 43% in Q1, households receive quarter of total loans

TEHRAN – Iran’s banking system issued 1.776 quadrillion rials (about $35.5 billion) in loans during the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 21 – June 21), marking a 42.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) on Tuesday.

Of the total loans disbursed, approximately 75.9 percent—around 1.348 quadrillion rials ($27 billion)—went to businesses and enterprises, both legal and individual.

The remaining 24.1 percent, or about 428 trillion rials ($8.5 billion), was extended to households as consumer loans.

In the same quarter last year, total lending stood at 1.215 quadrillion rials ($24.3 billion), later adjusted to 1.244 quadrillion rials ($24.9 billion) following banking system revisions.

EF/MA