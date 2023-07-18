Qatar PM, U.S. national security advisor discuss JCPOA

TEHRAN – Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone conversation with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan with whom he specially discussed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The phone conversation was held on Monday, according to a statement by the Qatari foreign ministry.

The statement said the two sides discussed many issues but they specially exchanged views on the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The call dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries, and a number of regional and international issues of joint interest, especially the Iranian nuclear agreement, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and ways to resolve it peacefully, in addition to developments in Lebanon and Afghanistan and the need for continued humanitarian support for the Afghan people,” the Qatari statement said.

Sheikh Abdulrahman also spoke with Chairman of U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Senator Bob Mendez. But it’s not clear if they discussed issues related to Iran. “The call dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two countries and the means to enhance them, in addition to discussing a number of subjects of joint interest,” a separate Qatari foreign ministry statement said of the call.

The Qatari phone call with Sullivan came while Oman’s foreign minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi was in Tehran also discussing a number of issues including the situation around lifting U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Oman and Qatar have been deeply involved in mediatory roles in recent years in relation to tensions between Iran and the West. Oman hosted the secret talks that led to the 2015 nuclear deal and Qatar also hosted recently an indirect round of Iran-U.S. talks, which was the last major attempt at reviving the tattered deal.

