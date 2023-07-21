Young freestylers claim title at 2023 Asian Championships

TEHRAN – Iran won the title of the U20 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship 2023 held in Amman, Jordan.

Iran came first with 191 points, followed by India (180) and Kazakhstan (160), respectively.

The Iranian freestylers won three gold and five silver medals.

Aliabbas Rezaei at 70kg, Mohammadmobin Azimi at 92kg and Amirali Pouladi at 125kg won three gold medals.

Ebrahim Khari at 57kg, Ebrahim Elahi at 65kg, Hossein Mohammad Aghaei at 74kg, Farzad Safi Jahanshahi at 79kg and Amirhossein Alizadeh at 86kg won five silver medals.