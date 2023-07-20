Hakim calls Sweden take action against insulting holy Quran

Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq's National Wisdom, has called on Swedish authorities to take immediate action to prevent any further incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran and burning of the Iraqi flag outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.

Hakim expressed deep concern over the Swedish police's decision to allow the burning of the Quran in front of the embassy, particularly by the same person who had previously done that.

This decision has caused distress among the Muslim community as it is perceived as a violation of Islamic sanctity and an insult to Muslims' beliefs, he added.

Hakim emphasized that not only was this individual permitted to burn a copy of the Holy Quran, but he was also allowed to burn the Iraqi flag with the word "Allah" on it.

Hakim criticized these actions and was surprised by Sweden's stance, particularly given that people worldwide have widely denounced such behavior.

The leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement urged the Swedish government to prevent any future occurrences of such actions, which are in direct violation of international laws regarding insulting religious beliefs and ethnicities.

He also warned against extremist groups who aim to spread hatred among nations worldwide.

Hakim called upon the international community and global institutions, particularly the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to address this misconception regarding freedom of expression and take appropriate measures.