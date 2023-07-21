‘Falling Up’ to vie at Flickers' Rhode Island Intl. Film Festival in US

TEHRAN – Iranian short film ‘Falling Up’ will take part in the 2023 Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) in the US.

Directed by Maryam Bakhtiari and jointly produced by the Iranian Youth Cinema Society and Maryam Bakhtiari, the short piece will be screened at the competition section of the 2023 RIIFF which is slated to be held from August 7 to 13.

‘Falling Up’ is about people who cannot overcome past hardships and take advantage of their time.

Vahid Rad, Maryam Bakhtiari, and Nesa Ghomshei are among the cast of the short film.

‘Falling Up’ previously took part in the 39th edition of Tehran International Short Film Festival, the 20th Tirana International Film Festival in Albania, the 52nd Sehsuechte, an international student film festival in Germany, and the 19th Nahal International Student Film Festival in Iran in which it won the best director award and two diplomas of honor.

Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival is “one of the Best International Film Festivals and top 10 Short Film Festivals in the United States”, an online submission platform reads.

RIIFF is cited and recognized as the largest film Festival in New England and one of the Top Ten Regional Events. The festival is a qualifying event for the Canadian Screen Awards.

ZM/



