Tehran’s IAF cinematheque to screen ‘Nightcrawler’

TEHRAN – The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will screen the American director Dan Gilroy’s movie ‘Nightcrawler’ in the Nasseri Hall of the forum on Monday.

The screening will be followed by a review session at 5 pm by Iranian critic Younes Shekarkhah.

‘Nightcrawler’ is a 2014 American neo-noir psychological thriller film directed and written by Dan Gilroy in his directorial debut and co-produced by and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Louis "Lou" Bloom. The film also stars Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed, and Bill Paxton.

“Louis Bloom, a petty thief, realises that he can make money by capturing photographs of crime scenes and starts resorting to extreme tactics to get them,” the synopsis of the film read.

Several critics listed ‘Nightcrawler’ as one of the best films of 2014 and it received various accolades, including a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the 87th Academy Awards. The film has become a modern cult classic over the years.

Photo: A poster for a review session of American director Dan Gilroy’s 2014 movie ‘Nightcrawler’ at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.

ZM/