Iran’s compound doubles win silver at 2023 World Archery Para C’ships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Alisina Menshazadeh and Hadi Nouri claimed a silver medal at the 2023 World Archery Para Championships on Saturday.

The Iranian team lost to China 157-150 in the final match.

The bronze medal went to the U.S. after beating Czech Republic 149-140.

The Iranian team defeated France, Turkey and the U.S. on their way to the final.

The competition started on July 17 in Pilsen, Czech Republic and will run until July 23.