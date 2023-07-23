Iran to host 10th CHCA meeting

TEHRAN - The Islamic Republic of Iran is going to host the 10th meeting of the Council of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Heads of Customs Administration (CHCA) and the 9th meeting of the Customs Transit Committee.

The decision in this regard was made during the 9th CHCA meeting in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku last week, IRNA reported.

According to the IRICA, hosting the upcoming meeting of ECO customs heads is important given that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has placed special emphasis on the development of cooperation and economic relations with neighboring countries and regional unions.

The 9th CHCA meeting and 8th Customs Transit Committee meeting were held during July 18-19 with the active participation of IRICA delegations.

The ECO Customs Heads Meeting is one of the most important meetings among the member states of the important regional organization.

EF/MA