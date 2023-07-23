Low rainfall creates sources of SDS in north, east: official

TEHRAN - In recent years, low precipitation in the northern and eastern parts of the country has gradually turned pastures into centers of sand and dust storms, Sadeq Ziaeian, an official with Iran Meteorological Organization, has said.

The recent increase in the occurrence of sand and dust storms is due to the lack of rainfall in the current year and previous years, he added, IRIB reported.

The SDS phenomenon has been plaguing the country for several years and has caused problems in many provinces. According to experts, natural and human factors are involved in the occurrence and severity of this phenomenon which is mainly caused by excessive consumption of water and drying up reservoirs.

Sand and dust storm is not a new phenomenon and has existed in the past years, but it has increased and has more destructive effects on the environment today due to human activities and climate change, Ahad Vazifeh, the head of the national center for drought and crisis management, has said.

Less-than-normal rainfall in the country has caused the surface of some lakes and wetlands to dry up, so now they have a salty surface and a soft, non-sticky texture and are exposed to wind erosion, he added, ISNA reported.

“Last year (March 2022-March 2023) was dry and with little rainfall, and this year is the third year that we are in low rainfall conditions,” he noted, stressing that many provinces even experienced a very severe and exceptional drought, and a lot of sand and dust hotspots have increased in these areas.

In August 2022, Department of Environment Chief Ali Salajeqeh said to deal with sand and dust storms, positive measures have been taken inside the country.

A ten-year plan has been prepared to curb internal sources of sand and dust storms, he added.

“At least five international meetings will be held this year, one of which is the conference on combating sand and dust storms,” he added, IRNA reported.

The Department of Environment has set up a secretariat for the international conference on combating sand and dust storms which is scheduled to be held in Tehran on September 9-10.

MG