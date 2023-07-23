Terror team arrested in southeast Iran

TEHRAN – A terror group comprised of four individuals was detained on Sunday in the southeast province of Sistan-Baluchistan amid a deadly attack on a road police patrol.

The group was planning to conduct terrorist acts inside the country, according to Tasnim. The members of the group were arrested in a joint intelligence operation by the IRGC and the Intelligence Ministry.

Four policemen killed

Four members of the Iranian Traffic Police were martyred in a terrorist attack in an intercity road in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Tasnim reported on Sunday.

The terrorists carried out the attack on unarmed Traffic Police forces who were on patrol on the road between the cities of Khash and Taftan on Sunday.

The assailants, waiting in ambush, sprayed bullets at the sedan of the Traffic Police on the desert road.

The provincial Police command has vowed revenge for the terrorist attack.

Located in the southeast of Iran, Sistan-Baluchistan borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and has a long coastline by the Sea of Oman.

The province has witnessed a sharp rise in terrorist attacks on military and security forces in recent months, a trend that prompted Iran and Pakistan to increase their border cooperation.

To this end, Syed Asim Munir, the chief of Pakistan’s Army, arrived in Iran in mid-July and met with General Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of joint staff of Iran’s armed forces.

The meeting was held with the aim of developing military, educational, defense and security cooperation, according to Fars News.

In the meeting, Bagheri mentioned the historical background of two neighboring countries as the basis for the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

He also pointed to the importance of developing military relations between the two countries and emphasized increasing educational interactions and common defense and security relations between the two countries at the regional level.

