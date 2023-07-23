Freedom of opinion claimants back irreverence to Quran

In a note about insulting and burning the Quran in Sweden and Denmark, Kayhan wrote: The burning of the Quran is the product of a negative attitude towards Islam at the Oriental studies universities of the West over the last one hundred years.

It should be noted that the burning of the Quran in America and Europe and sometimes in Iran by the provocative agents of the Mossad and the CIA has its roots in American policies, and the currents that lead this scenario are tied to the U.S. National Security Council and the CIA. Also, the tragic incident of burning the Quran cannot be considered just a foolish move by a few worthless and mercenary elements. The Supreme Leader of the revolution had previously warned the American government that "if they are honest in their claim of non-involvement, they should punish the main perpetrators of this great crime and those who have hurt the hearts of one and a half billion Muslims". However, America and the Zionist regime have openly supported and authorized this action.

Iran: Except the Western-oriented people, the world unanimous US power is declining

In a commentary, the Iran publication addressed the renewed activity of the co-drafters of the JCPOA agreement and said: Now that the country's foreign policy has been put on the right track in the current government, relations with neighbors are being deepened and the country’s fate is not being tied to the JCPOA and FATF, the Western-oriented figures once again are seeking to link the country’s management to the will of the West. They are looking to revive the failed and the destroyed path in the relationship with America. At a time that even the well-known Western media outlets, who acknowledge America's failure in West Asia, including in Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq, and are raising concerns about the decline of American unilateralism and the move towards a new world order based on multilateralism, it is not clear what new inspiration the "diplomacy of begging" has received to raise talks of negotiations with America again. That is why, at the same time that Westerners are expressing concern about the strategic partnership of "Iran, China and Russia" as the focal point of strengthening multilateralism, the JCPOA co-writers inside the country are also insisting on destroying Iran's relations with China and Russia and Egypt.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Iran's military and defense power cannot be hidden

In an analysis, Siasat-e-Rooz discussed the recent U.S. military moves to supposedly counter Iran in the sea while Iran is the guarantor of maritime security. It wrote: The Americans and Europeans are seeking to de-emphasize the role of Iran's naval and defense power in international security by imposing sanctions on Iran’s missile and drone programs. However, contrary to these efforts, Iran's commercial and economic partners, including the buyers of Iranian oil, have found the assurance that Iran's rising deterrent and military power, including in the maritime field, of which the 86th flotilla is an example, the security of their commercial and oil cargoes has been somehow guaranteed in the sea, and even the United States does not dare to confront it with its bullying. Today, Iran is known as a safe and reliable source of energy supply for countries and it can become a safe business and security partner for other countries. However, the West is trying to hide this global status by creating an uproar, like the recent movements of the Americans in the Persian Gulf region.

Javan: Why is Europe struggling to deal with Iran?

In a commentary, Javan addressed the root cause of disputes between some European countries and Iran and wrote: After October in which bans on Iran’s missile program will come to an end, Iran may want to market it missiles in the global market. Iran’s diverse and advanced missiles can attract many customers, especially in the region. This move would mark a new season in the sale of military weapons by Iran. However, this is not pleasant for Europe and the United States. Also, with the failure of Europe in the Ukraine war and the sending of prohibited and dangerous cluster bombs to Ukraine by the United States to Ukraine, sanctioning Iran for allegedly helping Syria fight against terrorists or Russia in the Ukraine war has no meaning other than hiding the defeat in Ukraine.