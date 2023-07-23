TEHRAN- The phenomenon of the Quran burning in Sweden can be seen as a continuation of the rise of right-wing extremism. This is a standard and almost prevalent analysis based on the binary of Islam and Christianity, especially as the Muslim population is increasing in Europe.

This is coupled with deep-rooted hatred toward Islam by some groups. Sweden is likely to be one of the European countries with the highest percentage of Muslim minorities in the coming decades based on some statistical predictions.

The existence of these rifts and their historical roots is undeniable; we are facing a phenomenon when confronting Western civilization that creates a deviant path for every genuine human desire. It even pushes freedom toward a rebellion against deeply-rooted human institutions such as religion and family, turns progress into violation of the privacy of others as well as colonialism, and exploitation. And from the heart of this attack on humanity and humans, it adopts conservatism in face of other cultures, even though they have clear commonalities.

However, we cannot overcome the challenges arising from these rifts by repeatedly emphasizing their existence. The message of Islam for today's world is clear; invitation to return to innate and divine spirituality and fight against movements that have made enmity with humanity.

This statement from the Holy Quran is addressed to the divine religions: "Say, ‘O People of the Book! Come to a common word between us and you: that we will worship no one but Allah, that we will not ascribe any partner to Him, and that some of us will not take some others as lords besides Allah.’ But if they turn away, say, ‘Be witnesses that we have submitted [to Allah].’" Reviving divine spirituality, the most innate desire of humanity, and therefore rejecting domination over others will be the only true common chapter of all humans and the beginning and perhaps the end of the path to solving human conflicts, if we know it.

