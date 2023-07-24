Tehran hosting intl. paper, related machinery exhibition

TEHRAN- The 6th International Exhibition of Paper, Cardboard, Cellulose, Products and Related Machinery of Iran is running at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

As reported, 120 Iranian and foreign companies are showcasing their latest products and achievements in the four-day event which kicked off on Sunday.

The foreign exhibitors are from China, Russia, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the director-general of the Cellulose Industry Office of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, this year's program of the government and the ministry emphasizes on increasing the production and quality of Iranian paper and supports domestic production in this direction.

MA