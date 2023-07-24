Tehran’s Azadi Tower hosts exhibition on Muharram

TEHRAN – An infographic exhibition titled “Muharram Mourning" opened in Azadi Tower in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday simultaneously with the beginning of the lunar month of Muharram.

According to the public relation of the Azadi Tower, the exhibition, which is aimed at expanding the culture of Ashura [10th day of Muharram] and the Battle of Karbala is underway until August 10.

The exhibition is addressing the customs and traditions of mourning in Iran as well as Ashura from the viewpoints of the world thinkers.

Every year for more than a thousand years, in the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar called Muharram, Muslims and liberated humans from around the world, commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein and his companions, in the deserts of Karbala in 680 CE, in the event known as Ashura.

ZM/

