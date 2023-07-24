Craftspeople hold group exhibit in commemoration of Ashura

TEHRAN – A collection of special handicrafts dedicated to Ashura, which for Shia Muslims, is a solemn day of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and 72 of his loyal companions, is on display at the group exhibition in Tehran.

The exhibition named “Ashurai Handicrafts” showcases works by 72 craftspeople at Honar Garden, located in the Abbasabad neighborhood of the Iranian capital, ISNA reported.

The majority of works depict Muharram signs and symbols in the forms of marquetry, etching on copper objects, wood burning, woodcarving and sculpture, among other techniques.

Over 80 works have been put on show at the exhibition, which will be running through August 1, the report said.

The commemoration of Ashura (the tenth day of Muharram which the public mourning reaches its climax) is a tribute to truth and justice and condemnation of tyranny anytime and anywhere.

Based on available data, the value of Iran’s handicraft exports stood at $400 million during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (Mar. 21, 2022 – Jan. 20, 2023). Compared with the same period a year earlier, the figure represents some 30 percent growth, deputy tourism Maryam Jalali Dehkordi said.

Iranian handicrafts have a high capacity for export, which can be realized through the creation of special holding companies, she said. Iran exported some $320 million worth of handicrafts during the year 1400, the official added.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Iran has the most cities and towns registered with the World Crafts Council (WCC), followed by China with seven, Chile with four, and India with three designated ones.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the United States, and the coastal states of the Persian Gulf are among the countries that traditionally import ceramics, porcelain, hand-woven clothing, personal jewelry, and semi-precious stones from Iran.

AFM