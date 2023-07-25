Iranian naval units receive new long-range AI-guided cruise missile

TEHRAN- On Tuesday, a new long-range strategic cruise missile named after Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was given to Iranian naval forces.

Senior military brass attended a ceremony when the “Abu Mahdi” cruise missiles were handed over to the naval forces of the Army and the IRGC.

With a range of over 1,000 kilometers, the homegrown naval cruise missile would expand Iran’s naval defense coverage zone by several times and allow the naval units to broaden their operational range.

The Abu Mahdi missile stands out for its pinpoint accuracy, devastating force, ability to avoid marine terrain, and ability to penetrate an opponent’s air defense systems.

The missile, known as the first long-range naval cruise missile with artificial intelligence (AI) in its trajectory definition and command-and-control systems, can streak at low altitudes for radar-evading maneuvers and change its direction and height in flight.

The massive warhead on the Abu Mahdi missile can destroy different vessels, frigates, and destroyers by striking the target from multiple angles.

The new missile, which is equipped with a strong integrated navigation system and a potent motor, could be launched from any point deep within Iranian territory to strike mobile naval targets.

The Abu Mahdi launch system is capable of preparing and launching many missiles quickly on a variety of trajectories and from a variety of fixed and mobile launchers.

‘New missile makes enemy aircraft carrier jets ineffective’

The new long-range naval cruise missile will render the enemy’s aircraft carriers essentially useless by requiring them to remain at least 2,000 kilometers away from the country’s shores, the commander of the IRGC Navy said.

In the same event, Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri stated that deterring the enemy from approaching Iranian coastlines is a key aspect of the new missile.

“We can fire the Abu Mahdi missile from deep inside the country. The missile has a dual seeker and performs successfully against the enemy’s electronic warfare,” Tangsiri explained.

He averred that if an Iranian military vessel travels 1,000 kilometers from the country’s coasts and launches the Abu Mahdi missile, the enemy’s aircraft carrier will have to retreat at least 1,000 kilometers to avoid the long-range cruise missile, rendering the aircraft carriers’ fighter jets useless.

The new missile, according to the general, may be launched from a vessel or a coastal launch pad, seek numerous targets, and attack the target from several angles.

“Since the missile has a very low service ceiling and a very long range, it could be hardly tracked,” Rear Admiral Tangsiri remarked.

He expressed hope that the missile, which bears the name of the Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was assassinated by the “criminal U.S.” in January 2020, would launch reprisal assaults on the adversaries at sea.