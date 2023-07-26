Iranian weightlifter Hashemi banned after testing positive for norandrosterone
July 26, 2023 - 17:4
TEHRAN - Iranian weightlifter Ali Hashemi has received three-year ban after testing positive for norandrosterone.
Norandrosterone is named as a banned substance under the WADA 2022 prohibited list and is filed under the anabolic androgenic steroids category.
Hashemi has represented Iran in two 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.
He won a gold medal in the 2017 World Weightlifting Championships at 105kg in Anaheim, the U.S. and claimed his second goal a year later in Ashgabat at 102kg.
