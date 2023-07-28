TCCIMA head becomes deputy chairman of ICC Iranian Committee

TEHRAN – Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Mahmoud Najafi Arab has been elected as the deputy head of the board of directors of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Iranian Committee.

The decision was made by the members of the ICC Iran Council in a meeting at the place of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) earlier this week, the TCCIMA portal reported.

As reported, ICCIMA Head Hossein Selahvarzi was also elected as the head of the board of directors of ICC Iran.

