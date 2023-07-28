Exchanging business information to boost Iran-Japan trade

TEHRAN - Niloufar Asadi, acting head of the international affairs department of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), in a meeting with the business representatives of Japan’s Embassy in Tehran, stressed the need for exchanging business information as a way to increase trade relations between the two countries.

During the meeting which was held at the place of ICCIMA in Tehran, the two sides discussed ways to develop trade between the two countries and remove the obstacles and problems facing it, the ICCIMA portal reported.

Holding a conference in Iran to introduce Japan's economic capacities, developing bilateral cooperation and facilitating the issuance of business visas were also among the subjects discussed in the meeting.

