Calligraphy exhibition opened in Tehran’s Arasbaran Cultural Center

TEHRAN – A calligraphy exhibition was opened at Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran simultaneously with the beginning of the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar ‘Muharram’.

The exhibition titled ‘Bikaran; Heirani [Infinite; Perplexity] inaugurated last Friday and will continue until August 2.

Some 35 exquisite calligraphy works from 28 prominent calligraphers including Seyyed Mohammad Ahsaei, Abbas Akhvin, Gholamhossein Amirkhani, Keykhosro Khorvash, Ali Rahjiri, Abdullah Faradi, Vahid Ahmadzadeh, Mohsen Ebrahimi, Bahereh Pakdaman, Saeed Tavassoli, Mohsen Jadidi, Mohammad Javadzadeh, Habib Ramezanpour, Mehrdad Sokhani, Hani Sharrar, Mohammad Shahbazi, Mohammad Javad Shokouhifar, Ali Shirazi, Mojtabi Sadeghi, Ali Sanayaei, Mehrnaz Gorbanpour, Mohammad Ali Ghorbani, Askar Mohammadi Tabar, Ali Moieni, Homayoun Moghaddas, Mohammad Mehdi Mirzaei, Mohammad Reza Mirfendereski and Amir Abbas Nasiri Yazdi have been displayed in the exhibition.

Every year, millions of Muslims across the world observe Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam.

Artists have created beautiful works on Ashura in drama, theater, painting, poetry, song and so on, as well.

