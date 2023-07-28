Iran’s Faraji wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Almaty 2023

TEHRAN – Benyamin Faraji of Iran claimed a gold medal at the WTT Youth Contender Almaty 2023 on Friday.

He defeated Shih Jia-Hong of Chinese Taipei 3-1 (11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9) in the final match of the U15 Boys Singles.

He had defeated players from India and two players from Chinese Taipei before booking his place in the final match.

A total of 159 athletes aged 11-19 years old from 13 countries, including the U.S., the UAE, Italy, Belgium Oman, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, and others, vied for the top honors in Almaty, Kazakhstan from July 25 to 28.