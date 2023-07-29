Russian travels to Iran expected to rise in autumn

TEHRAN - Demand for tours to Iran is expected to grow as the high autumn season approaches, and the launch of visa-free travel for groups will attract even more Russians to the country, according to the Russian Union of Travel Industry.

“Interest in the country is associated with its rich historical and cultural heritage, affordable prices for hotels, and air tickets. The launch of visa-free trips for groups is expected to be announced by the Ministry of Economic Development from August 1 to contribute to an even greater increase in tourist flow,” the union has said in a press release.

As noted in the press service of the tour operator “Intourist”, now sales of tours to Iran exceed last year’s figures by 15-20%, and the depth of bookings reaches October.

According to Dmitry Arutyunov, general director of the Art Tour, by autumn the demand for tours to Iran is always increasing.

“In spring and autumn, we send not only individuals but also organized groups of 30-40 people,” he said.

According to the expert, interest in the direction would be higher, but it lacks an active advertising campaign in Russia.

“Our fellow citizens do not know anything about the country, but this is an interesting excursion destination for spring and autumn. There is an excellent ski resort, one of the highest in the world, some of our tourists went there last winter and was going there this year. In the absence of alpine ski resorts, Iranian can be a good alternative,” Arutyunov said.

Moreover, the Russian tourism expert, Maria Novikova, has said Iran has become an alternative to closed countries, primarily Europe. At the same time, the prices for traveling there are low.

The head of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday that the launch of the first visa-free trips to Iran and China is planned from August 1. Within its framework, tourists from both countries will be able to travel without a visa for two weeks in organized groups of five to 50 people.

Back in June, Tehran’s ambassador to Moscow said Iran was ready to waive visa requirements reciprocally with Russia, based on an agreement the two countries previously secured for certain tourist groups.

“Iran is ready to waive visa requirements mutually with Russia, and there is no obstacle in this field from Tehran’s point of view,” Kazem Jalali said.

The envoy expressed hope that Tehran-Moscow relations will continue to move forward by strengthening people-to-people connections in cultural and economic arenas.

AFM