Iran’s 'Black Seed' to go on screen at India’s Kerala film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short film 'Black Seed' will be screened at the 15th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) in India.

Directed by Amirhoman Khosravani and co-written by Amir Najafi and Amirhoman Khosravani, the 15-minute short film will take part in the International section of the festival which is slated to be held from August 4 to 9.

The cast of 'Black Seed' includes Homayoun Ershadi, Alireza Sani Far, Sara Valiani, Diba Zahdi, Ebrahim Azizi and Mehdi Masayebi.

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala as part of its endeavor to catalyze a vibrant documentary and short film movement organize the festival. Increasing accessibility and affordability of media technology has led to a boom in the production and scope of films.

The IDSFFK aims to ensure the participation of both film professionals and audiences in programs that are designed to trigger dialogue and debates.

