‘Corruptible: Who Gets Power and How It Changes Us’ up for review at Tehran Book City

TEHRAN – The Book City Institute in Tehran plans to review American writer Brian Paul Klaas’ book ‘Corruptible: Who Gets Power and How It Changes Us’ in a session on Tuesday.

Haman Publication in Tehran has recently published a Persian translation of the book by Amir Hossein Mahdizadeh.

The book’s translator and critic Ali-Asghar Mohammadkhani will attend the review session on Tuesday afternoon.

‘Corruptible’ draws on over 500 interviews with some of the world’s top leaders—from the noblest to the dirtiest—including presidents and philanthropists as well as rebels, cultists, and dictators. Some of the fascinating insights include: how facial appearance determines who we pick as leaders, why narcissists make more money, why some people don’t want power at all and others are drawn to it out of a psychopathic impulse, and why being the “beta” (second in command) may actually be the optimal place for health and well-being.

Corruptible also features a wealth of counterintuitive examples from history and social science: you’ll meet the worst bioterrorist in American history, hit the slopes with a ski instructor who once ruled Iraq, and learn why the inability of chimpanzees to play baseball is central to the development of human hierarchies.

Klaas (born June 29, 1986) is a political scientist and contributing writer at The Atlantic. He is an associate professor in global politics at University College London. He is the co-author of How to Rig an Election.

Photo: A poster for a review of Brian Paul Klaas’ book ‘Corruptible: Who Gets Power and How It Changes Us’ at the Book City Institute in Tehran.

ZM/



