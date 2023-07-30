Why is Iran seeking close ties with emerging powers

TEHRAN- Experts suggest that Iran's foreign policy has been significantly shaped by the “look to the East” policy in recent years.

By attempting to establish stronger ties with influential Asian nations, Iran was motivated to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Unfortunately, the Western media has consistently portrayed Iran's approach negatively.

On July 14, 2023, the Worldcrunch website published an article titled "Why Iran is relying ever more on Russia and China," which portrayed a negative view of Iran's policy of looking towards the East.

The article suggests that Iran's membership in the SCO led China to dominate Iran. Additionally, it argues that Iran only receives small economic benefits in exchange for its participation in the organization.

In the report, the author discusses how the top three powers in the organization are interested in obtaining Iran's inexpensive oil and iron ore. The author also explains that China and Russia offer protection to Iran in exchange for access to its resources, safeguarding Iran from both Western governments and internal protests. However, it appears that the information presented in the report is part of the ongoing efforts by Western governments to undo the progress made in Iran.

Common interests; drive to 'look to the East'

Despite what the report suggests, Iran is not seeking support from China or Russia. Iran's membership in the organization is rooted in its astute comprehension of the unique circumstances surrounding regional and international issues. Many experts predict that the upcoming century will be dominated by Asia, with China already established as a major power. In the coming decades, India is also expected to experience a similar rise in influence.

It is predicted that in the upcoming years, significant global events will shift away from Europe and take place in Central Asia, also referred to as Middle Asia. Iran's focus on this strategic region indicates its desire to influence the world's future. This marks a departure from the trend of critical international events in Europe, which had been the case for several centuries.

It is worth noting that various Iranian officials have tried to foster positive relationship with European governments. Recently, Iran agreed to EU mediation and made significant commitments regarding its nuclear program. This was done to comply with international mechanisms and attract investments from Western governments. European governments could not establish a limited clearing channel for trade with Iran despite this. As a result, Iran shifted its focus on improving relations with neighbors and following the policy of Eurasianism, replacing its previous strategies.

In addition to the points above, it's noteworthy that Iran has stronger ties with Asian powers than Western powers. This has led to the implementation of the “look to the East” policy and strengthening relationships with the East. A shared historical background is one of the factors that Iran, China, and India have in common. All three nations have been affected by colonialism.

The second similarity among these nations is their current perspective on the international order. Russia, China, and Iran are considered revisionists as they are discontent with their current standing in the global system. Despite having distinct strategies and approaches to achieve their objectives, they share the belief that the existing order is oppressive, which negatively impacts the development of their relationship.

Iran benefits from Eurasianism

Iran's decision to engage with Asian powers through the SCO was driven by critical strategic reasons. But specific interests also explain Iran's interest in this organization. For one, it marks Iran's first membership in a regional organization with a security function since its involvement in the Central Treaty Organization (CENTO), previously known as the Middle East Treaty Organization (METO). By joining the SCO, Iran has got the chance to participate in joint military exercises with other members to counter Takfiri terrorism. This will gradually strengthen Iran's military relationship with other member states.

Notably, Iran doesn't share a direct border with any Central Asian countries except Turkmenistan. However, given that a significant part of Iran's cultural influence extends into Central Asia, establishing ties between Iran and Central Asian countries through the SCO could substantially improve Iran's foreign relations. This partnership could lead to increased exchange and foreign investment and expansion of tourism opportunities within Iran.

Additionally, Iran benefits from the presentation of the list of terrorist groups by the SCO as it allows Iran to prevent any potential threats towards groups affiliated with the Palestinian resistance movement. Furthermore, being a member of this security organization enables Iran to compete with Turkey on arms exports to Central Asia. The recent establishment of an Iranian drone factory in Tajikistan demonstrates Iran's potential as a supplier of weapons in the region.

What benefits do Asian powers derive from their affiliation with Iran?

It is crucial to note that Iran's participation in this organization is significant for Asian countries. The report overlooks this fact by highlighting Iran's oil supply to India and China. It should be acknowledged that Iran's strong relationships with these countries have led to oil and its byproducts becoming a significant source of revenue for Iran. Additionally, it has played a noteworthy role in developing these emerging markets.

Iran's importance extends beyond its political membership in the Shanghai organization. Its strategic geopolitical position benefits the economic powers of Asia, China and India, as they aim to strengthen their trade and transport corridors. China's Belt and Road Initiative, also known as One Belt One Road (OBOR), connects East Asia to Europe through Central Asia. Iran is situated in the middle of this project. Additionally, Iran connects India to Europe through the North-South corridor, making it a vital link in the region's transportation network. Iran is also the most cost-effective route to connect Central Asia to open waters and India, thus playing a significant role in the economy of these countries.

Ignoring Iran's friendly relations with the four regions of the Caucasus, South Asia, Central Asia, and Southwest Asia is impossible. Iran is geo-strategically situated at the crossroads of connecting the leading powers in these regions. Therefore, India and China cannot disregard Iran's position in completing any mentioned corridors.

Iran also plays a significant role in combatting terrorism and drug trafficking, which aligns with the primary objective of this organization. Iran's strong relationship with China, a vital member of the SCO, is valuable in addressing terrorism, separatism, and religious extremism.

Strengthening the relationship between Iran and Asian powers is strategically crucial for all parties involved. However, the Western media's reaction to this cooperation appears driven by their fear of Iran and Asian powers joining forces to challenge the Western order.